Aquafighter® is providing the premier winterizing solution for boats, watercraft and other seasonal machines.

Aquafighter® - The Difference Is Clear. Aquafighter® is simply installed through the fill and laid on the bottom of the tank. Put the cap back on the tank and the tank and fuel is protected until Spring. Aquafighter® - Making diesel fuel and tanks water-free. Simple installation, simple replacement, clean tank, "clear & bright" fuel to the engine.

Aquafighter® technology is a revolutionary new solution for purifying fuel in the fuel tank and preventing water accumulation at the bottom of the fuel tank.

With Aquafighter; we can put a decisive end to that common occurrence, keep fuel clear & bright and stop water before the dominoes of its presence start falling.” — Steve Schultz of Aquafighter Worldwide

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquafighter®, is the premier winterizing solution for boats, PWCs and other seasonal diesel and non-ethanol gasoline machines because of its unique ability to pull water out of fuel to a very low ppm and then capture that moisture in a protective and isolating gel. By doing so, Aquafighter® does what no other product on Earth can do which is purify fuel directly in the fuel tank and also keep the tank dry at all times.

"When putting boats and other fuel driven equipment into winter storage or dry dock, there is an inherent daily accumulation of water in the fuel tank over that entire dormant period. With that comes the inevitable growth of bacteria, tank corrosion, fuel emulsification and a Springtime mess waiting for owners that can often cause significant damage to the fuel system, fuel tank and engine; in addition to quite a Spring cleaning job. With Aquafighter; we can put a decisive end to that common occurrence, keep fuel clear & bright and stop water before the dominoes of its presence start falling." says Steve Schultz of DieselCare AS, producer of the Aquafighter® technology.

The Aquafighter® technology differs from fuel additives in that it is not adding anything to the fuel and it is nontoxic material that is completely safe to touch and not harmful to the environment. Also, Aquafighter is not changing the fuel molecules or destabilizing the fuel, rather it is only pulling the water apart from the fuel molecules and aggressively collecting that water inside the encapsulating gel which is in the fabric tank insert. This fabric pouch is then easily removed from the tank allowing for the safe, environmentally friendly removal of only the harmful water content that was in the tank.

To further differentiate, Aquafighter differs significantly from de-emulsifying additives in that it doesn't just push water out of the fuel to the bottom of the tank where it grows bacteria, corrodes the tank and eventually re-emulsifies back into the fuel. Aquafighter is different from emulsifying additives in that it captures the water and renders it harmless as opposed to pulling the water into the fuel and passing it through the filters and into the engine with the interesting premise of better combustion and/or detergent effects. Aquafighter gets only the water out and keeps it out and leaves the owner with pure fuel of the highest quality and zero water in the bottom of the tank; which ends the risk of bacteria growth, corrosion and re-emulsification.

Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS and founder of Aquafighter®, "When we first developed Aquafighter we thought wow, this seems too good to be true. But as we soon discovered through our initial in-house testing which began in 2015, and then our extensive lab and field testing with one of the largest worldwide fuel companies, and subsequently in the amazing lab-confirmed results that we have had in their fuel stations from 2017 to present; Aquafighter is a long proven technology that removes water from fuel inside the tank and then continues to prevent water accumulation as long it is remains active in the tank."

Aquafighter® is available in various sizes for tanks with openings as small as 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) and capacities ranging from 7 ounces to 10 gallons (200ml to 40 liters) and works for all accessible fuel tanks containing diesel fuels, heating oil and non-ethanol gasoline.

"Aquafighter is a paradigm shift in fuel management because this one easy solution replaces many of the additives, chemical cocktails, poison biocides, fuel polishing, filter replacements and other wasteful methods; which also makes Aquafighter a truly green solution in this market. And we desperately need such solutions when we risk spills and fuel-related waste in our waterways. We know that when people use Aquafighter for the first time, they will not want to leave their tank without Aquafighter," says of Ray Bornhoft of Aquafighter USA.

In addition to being the perfect off-season solution for diesel, biodiesel and non-ethanol gasoline tanks; Aquafighter® is an ideal all-year solution to reduce the risks created from water/condensation in the fuel tank such as fuel bug, microbial/bacteria growth, tank corrosion, clogged filters, injector misfire, reduction in fuel efficiency, loss of acceleration, fuel degradation, engine stall and engine failure. Aquafighter can be left in the tank whenever the boat, tractor, snow mobile or other machine is not being used; and the effect is consistent protection from water and what water causes.

Simon Rosenbaum of Aquafighter Australia, "Aquafighter gives boat owners a way to remove water from fuel inside the tank to a higher degree than even the best additives and polishing equipment and can also remain in the tank to continuously keep fuel tanks water-free over time. Aquafighter gives you one less thing to worry about."

Along with boats and marine applications; Aquafighter® has excellent application for diesel generators, agricultural equipment, storage tanks, trucks, construction & mining equipment and virtually every other accessible diesel tank.

Todd Blanchard, of Aquafighter USA concludes, “Aquafighter is a very simple, cost-effective way of eliminating water from your tank, removing the risk of diesel bug and limiting wear, power loss and breakdowns. It brings peace of mind to an industry-wide problem and we are excited to get Aquafighter to all boaters in the US, the Caribbean and worldwide."

Visit our website for more information www.aquafighter.com.

Video: What water does to boat tanks & fuel and how to install Aquafighter into boat tanks.