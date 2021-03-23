Aquafighter® technology was developed by DieselCare AS in Norway to remove water from diesel fuel in a simple, effective and inexpensive way. Proven Technology in the Lab and in Application. Easy Installation and Maintenance

Aquafighter® keeps diesel tanks water-free and eliminates many of the risks from moisture in fuel and tanks such as diesel bug, tank corrosion and engine lag.

The fuel that is allowed to enter your fuel system is a determining factor for how your boat, generator or diesel machine will support your operation.” — Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS

KONGSVINGER, NORWAY, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquafighter®, a new solution now available worldwide; removes water from diesel fuel and keeps diesel tanks water-free to eliminate or greatly reduce the risks created by water/condensation in the fuel tank such as diesel bug, microbial growth, tank corrosion, clogged filters, injector misfire, fuel efficiency reduction, loss of acceleration, fuel degradation, engine stall and engine failure.

Steve Schultz, with DieselCare AS, the developer of the Aquafighter technology explains; "The cost of water in diesel fuel adds up very quickly and contributes to many equipment failures, repairs and maintenance costs. The problem is not only due to free water but more commonly from bound or emulsified water that is mixed in with the fuel rather than separated to the bottom of the tank. While some solutions can mitigate free water accumulation, they cannot do much with bound water. Other solutions force bound water out of the fuel to the bottom of the tank creating a perfect environment for bacteria growth and diesel bug." However, Aquafighter® is the first solution that can eliminate and isolate both the free water and the bound water directly in the tank itself. By doing this, Aquafighter both purifies the fuel and protects the fuel tank from the water.

Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS, says that; “Fuel is often at the bottom of the list of properly managed assets in operations using diesel. However, as a career fuel management professional this should be exactly the opposite. The fuel that is allowed to enter your fuel system is a determining factor for how your boat, generator or diesel machine will support your operation. And in most cases, if the machine does not operate properly, the operation does not proceed as efficiently or effectively as it should.”

Aquafighter® was developed by DieselCare AS in Norway in 2015. Starting in 2017, after extensive laboratory and field testing, it was utilized by a major international fuel company to return millions of liters of waste diesel back into spec quality fuel and also as a leave-in tank maintenance solution to keep their fuel tanks water-free at all times. As a maintenance solution Aquafighter® keeps the fuel better-than-spec at all times, prevents bacteria/bug growth, reduces the need for filter replacement, eliminates the development of degraded/cloudy fuel and significantly reduces the wear on every part from the tank through to the engine.

Steve Schultz remarks, “Aquafighter is a simple and inexpensive solution that allows all diesel operators from the largest fleets to small fuel storage tanks to have tank maintenance and fuel quality management superior to the best additives and fuel polishing systems available on the market. When customers use Aquafighter, they find that much of what they currently do to mitigate tank water and maintain fuel quality is no longer needed. Especially with the growing use of biodiesel.”

Aquafighter® has application to any accessible diesel tank and is ideal for boats, diesel generators, agricultural equipment, storage tanks, trucks as well as construction and mining equipment.

Aquafighter® is available in various sizes for tanks with openings as small as 1.5 inches and water capture capacities ranging from 5 ounces to 10 gallons.

From Aquafighter® Distribution Partners:

Martijn Noordink at TSE – Aquafighter Partner in the Netherlands, explains that, “We are fully behind the Aquafighter technology because there are thousands of diesel boats and literally millions of fuel tanks across the country and every one of them is susceptible to water accumulation. Water is a fact of life and diesel with water is the root cause of many, if not most, operational challenges.”

David Schoofs of MCS Germany, “Our goal is to get Aquafighter into every accessible diesel tank and help customers eliminate or greatly reduce their maintenance costs, their annual repair statements and their machine downtime.”

Andrei Smirnov, Tankla Abi OÜ - Estonia, “I use Aquafighter, because it's the only thing that works.”

Farid Rosli, GM of Polyflo Malaysia, “The special thing about Aquafighter is that it not only purifies the fuel from water, but it also captures and neutralizes the water so that it cannot harm the tank, the fuel system and most importantly; the engine.”

Enrique Mulero of BERYLO España, “Aquafighter is one of the rare solutions that is designed to protect customers from having tank, fuel and engine problems. Almost every other product on the market profits from the customer's pain. But Aquafighter is the exact opposite. Aquafighter prevents the customer from suffering the problems that we in the diesel industry have grown to accept as normal.”

Lars Möller of Al Shirawi Enterprises in Dubai, “Aquafighter has changed the game. When we can make an easy install with a simple product that can reduce water to less than 65ppm directly in the tank; we save ourselves the domino effect of problems that water causes from the tank to the engine.”

Pantelis Mylonidis of MB Group in Greece, “Being in the fuel business for most of my life, I am well aware that water is unavoidable. We have used many different products to try to deal with it, but nothing even comes close to what Aquafighter does to eliminate the presence of water in the fuel and in the tank.”

Carlos Alberto Jaimes De León & Rafael Forero of DOJA Ingenieros Consultores in Bogota, Colombia, “The important thing for us partnering with Aquafighter was that not only can we make fuel water-free, but we can also keep tanks water-free.”

Tüten Aluç of Interpet in Istanbul, Turkey; “With the ability to remove all water from diesel directly inside the tank, Aquafighter can short-cut what has been the normal process for tank maintenance and fuel quality management for many years. It’s true; Aquafighter will replace or greatly reduce the additives, biocides, tank cleanings, filter use, fuel polishing, time commitment and other procedures that we have all needed to use in the past. And the fact that Aquafighter solves water in diesel and protects the tank from water better than combining all of these other solutions is, quite frankly, remarkable.”

Video of Aquafighter® for Marine Application with Aquafighter® UK Partner - Eurotank