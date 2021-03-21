St. Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash with injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A200929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 at 1449
STREET: Richford Rd
TOWN: Berkshire, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Water Tower Rd.
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shayne Barbeau
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gardner Palmer
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Semi
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 20, 2021 at 1449 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of 438 Richford Rd. in the town of Berkshire. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Shayne Barbeau was traveling westbound. Vehicle 1 crossed the center line colliding with vehicle 2 operated by Gardner Palmer who was traveling eastbound. Barbeau was transported to UVMMC by emergency medical helicopter with serious injuries. Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
(802) 524 5993