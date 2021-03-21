Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash with injuries

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   21A200929                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 at 1449

STREET: Richford Rd

TOWN: Berkshire, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Water Tower Rd.

WEATHER:  Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shayne Barbeau

AGE:  49  

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE:   Chevrolet  

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES:  Serious

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gardner Palmer

AGE:   60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Enosburg Falls

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE:   Freightliner 

VEHICLE MODEL: Semi

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On March 20, 2021 at 1449 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of 438 Richford Rd. in the town of Berkshire. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Shayne Barbeau was traveling westbound. Vehicle 1 crossed the center line colliding with vehicle 2 operated by Gardner Palmer who was traveling eastbound.  Barbeau was transported to UVMMC by emergency medical helicopter with serious injuries. Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993

 

 

