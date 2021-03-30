Homestead Title Expands and Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary As a 100 Percent Woman Owned Company
Daye Hilbert, Esq.
Tara Waldron, Esq.
We take pride in creating a foundation of trust and communication, our goal is to ensure our customer service is impeccable and to treat everyone as if they are our only client.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homestead Title is excited to announce its newest location at 516 Veterans Blvd. Suite 1B, Metairie, adding to its conveniently located offices throughout Louisiana. In addition to Metairie, there are locations in New Orleans, the Westbank, and the North Shore. Once known as Andry and Andry Law Firm, Homestead Title is in its 87th year of serving the greater New Orleans area.
— Jeannine Talazac, Marketing Director
Owners, Tara Waldron, Daye Hilbert, and Jeannine Talazac purchased Homestead Title on April 15, 2020, moving its main location to 8224 Maple Street in New Orleans and retaining its namesake along with its passion, commitment, and dedication. Sharing over 100 years of collective real estate knowledge and experience, the women-owned company focuses on the quality, efficiency, and convenience of its real estate closings while providing a safe, socially distanced, and friendly atmosphere. "We take pride in creating a foundation of trust and communication, our goal is to ensure our customer service is impeccable and to treat everyone as if they are our only client," said Talazac.
Homestead Title ensures that an attorney is present at each closing in order to provide solutions during the closing process and answer any questions. In addition to conducting real estate closings in an accurate and timely manner, Homestead Title’s team of real estate professionals is here for you every step of the way. “We receive many referrals from REALTORS, lenders, and mortgage brokers and we have earned their trust. They feel comfortable that we will get the job done for them so that they can go out there and get more business for themselves," Waldron explained. Homestead Title recognizes a “Realtor of the Month” and features the recipient’s story in a full-page write-up on its website. It’s always someone that we feel has the same values as we do. Hardworking and dedicated to their clients.
Understanding that individuals can select the title company that they choose to work with, Hilbert explained why it is beneficial for someone to choose Homestead Title, “Our team works together from the customer's first call to their final signature. We recognize the value of each client’s consideration and appreciate their choice to work with us,” she said. “We aim to make the experience stress-free and convenient. Homestead Title also offers a free price quote on its website. If you fill out the quote request form, a Homestead Title team member will provide you with an estimate of closing costs within a few hours.
