Heart N Hands Expands Reach with New Chapter in Austin, Texas

Essence Harris Banks, CEO and Founder of Heart N Hands is excited to expand the organization's reach to Austin, Tx. Latonia Booth, Chapter Lead for Heart N Hands Austin shows her enthusiasm for heart health.

AUSTIN, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart N Hands , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young girls about heart health and heart disease prevention, is proud to announce the establishment of its newest chapter in Austin, Texas.This expansion marks a significant milestone in Heart N Hands' mission to extend its reach and impact in serving young girls and their families nationwide. As Heart N Hands embarks on its 10-year anniversary, the Austin chapter will focus on addressing local needs through various programming to enhance the well-being and quality of life for young girls in the area." We are thrilled to bring Heart N Hands to the vibrant, growing community of Austin," says Essence Harris Banks, CEO and Founder of Heart N Hands . "With the launch of this new chapter, we look forward to collaborating with local partners and volunteers to bring positive heart health initiatives to the lives of those who need it most, deep in the heart of Texas!"Heart N Hands Austin will offer a range of programs and services tailored to the specific needs of the community, including but not limited to:- Educational workshops and resources on heart disease, prevention, and wellness- Food drives and distribution events to encourage healthy diet and lifestyle choices- Volunteer and community outreach opportunities for individuals and groups to give back"Every impactful mission has the advantages of both collective action and community support and that is what we aim to accomplish with the addition of Austin," added Latonia Booth, Chapter Lead for Heart N Hands Austin. "With the amazing group of leaders we have here in the capital city, we can continue to create positive change in women's heart health and foster greater awareness throughout our communities."Heart N Hands Austin Advisory Council Members include:Latonia Booth, Chapter LeadPam BrooksThaysha HillKeisha OvertonJoy ScottTiana SpearsHeart N Hands invites residents of Austin and surrounding areas to join in its mission of defeating the number one killer of women - heart disease. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or to support the organization's work, please email info@heartnhands.org, visit the website, or follow on Instagram at @heartnhansnola.About Heart N Hands:Heart N Hands is a nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, LA, dedicated to empowering young girls to defeat the number one killer of women - heart disease - through outreach, education, and support services. With a commitment to generational disease prevention and passionate service, Heart N Hands strives to make positive, life-saving differences in young girls and their families, one heart at a time.For media inquiries, please contact:Ari BoothDirector of OperationsHeart N Hands800-276-8082ari@heartnhands.org

