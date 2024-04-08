Becky Rolland Presents Marketing Tips at Crescent City Business Partners Networking Group on April 11, 2024
Owner of Corbec Media, Rolland will present "3 Ways to Use Stellar Content to Attract, Inform, and Engage” to a business networking group in Gretna, LA.
I consider myself a small business advocate and want to help them grow in any way I can.”GRETNA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becky Rolland, owner of Corbec Media, LLC, will give her presentation on marketing tips to the Crescent City Business Partners Business Networking International (BNI) Group on April 11, 2024, at The Red Maple Restaurant, located at 1036 Lafayette St, Gretna, LA 70053. The topic is "3 Ways to Use Stellar Content to Attract, Inform, and Engage".
This free event offers business owners a unique opportunity to learn the essential strategies for leveraging content to captivate their audience, enhance brand visibility, and drive business growth. Attendees will discover practical insights and actionable tips on how to create compelling content that resonates with their target audience.
There will be a dynamic networking session from 8:30 am to 9:00 am, providing attendees with the chance to connect with like-minded professionals and expand their business networks. Following the networking session, attendees will participate in introductions before diving into Rolland's concise yet impactful 10-minute marketing presentation. In her presentation, she will unveil strategies for harnessing the potential of content to attract, inform, and engage audiences. Anyone interested in attending the networking meeting must pre-register by emailing becky@corbecmedia.com. Please note that registration is REQUIRED to secure your spot.
"This presentation is designed to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or a startup, mastering the art of content creation is essential for your sustained success," Rolland says. "I consider myself a small business advocate and want to help them grow in any way I can." Corbec Media offers small businesses a Free Website Analysis and 30-minute consultation.
For more information contact Becky Rolland at becky@corbecmedia.com or visit www.corbecmedia.com.
About Corbec Media
Corbec Media, LLC provides purposeful advertising, public relations, and marketing designed to meet clients' objectives while excelling at customer service. . For more information on Corbec Media call (504) 236-7919 or visit corbecmedia.com to book a growth strategy call.
About The Red Maple
For more than 50 years, The Red Maple, located at 1036 Lafayette St in Gretna, Louisiana has been the heart and soul of fine dining, casual get-togethers, and unforgettable private events.
