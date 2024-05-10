Greenup Industries Continues to Make Great Progress with USACE'S Levee Protection Project at Myrtle Grove
US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and to move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish.
The partnership between Greenup Industries and the US Army Corps of Engineers exemplifies our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenup Industries partnered with Cajun Industries, LLC on a construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in the New Orleans area. Greenup presented the lowest bid of four for the "New Orleans to Venice ('NOV') 1st lift levee and drainage canal relocation project, La Reussite to Myrtle Grove, Plaquemines Parish".
— Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries
The NOV project consists of clearing, grubbing, and excavating new drainage canals, placing culverts and drainage structures, building new T-walls and levee ramp crossings, placing levee embankments, geotextile work, turf establishment, and surfacing. The estimated cost of the project is $108,783,413, after a 6% increase from the original budget of $102.5 million. The project has an expected completion date of the end of 2026. This project is a cornerstone of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District initiative aimed at enhancing storm risk reduction in the region.
Greenup Industries, a leading provider of sustainable solutions for environmental and industrial needs, secured the contract with the lowest bid among four contenders, showcasing its commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. "The partnership between Greenup Industries and the US Army Corps of Engineers exemplifies our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience," Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries, said. "Together, we are dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure projects that not only protect lives and property but also contribute to the sustainable development of our region."
The NOV project aims to fortify Plaquemines Parish's levee system by repairing and restoring existing levees, accelerating the completion of unfinished sections, and reinforcing essential components of the authorized project. Currently, along the La Reussite to Myrtle Grove levee reach, USACE is constructing approximately seven miles of new drainage canals and levees. USACE workers and their construction partners are placing embankment material at the site of the levee construction, slowly building up layers of soil and material for the levee. So far, 85% of the canal has been completed, and approximately 50% of the levee has been built along this particular levee reach.
For more information about Greenup Industries and its commitment to sustainability and community development, please visit GreenUpInd.com or contact (225) 283-4843.
About Rodney Greenup
Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, LLC, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG and many more.
About Greenup Industries
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. They offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco; the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.
