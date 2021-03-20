Offender Obsconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of her active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from her residential location in Asheville. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Wendy George (#1335640) is a 41-year-old white female who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 208 lbs., and has black hair and green eyes. She has a mole on her chin and has tattoos on her left foot and right arm. George was serving active sentences for five counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense, Felony Violation Social Services, and Access Computer to Defraud. She had a projected release date of Oct. 12, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant has been requested. If you have seen this individual or know her whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

