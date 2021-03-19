Maine DOE Update – March 19, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The recovery of Q2 ’21 MaineCare Seed will occur in the April 2021 subsidy payment. The Maine Department of Education is asking Student Administrative Units(SAUs) to review their reports by April 15, 2021 to ensure accurate adjustments to subsidy. SAU staff must review, submit disputes, and student by student claims on both the public and private MaineCare reports for Q2’21 by April 15, 2021. | More

News & Updates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) today issued updated operational strategies for K-12 schools based on a review of scientific evidence regarding physical distancing in classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These updates further align Federal guidelines with longstanding guidance implemented by the State of Maine for Maine schools in July 2020. | More

SAVE THE DATE for the 18th Annual Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference on May 20th, 2021! This year’s conference will be held virtually and free of charge to all 4th through 12th grade students. | More

The Maine Department of Education invites you to submit a breakout session proposal for the 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021. If you or someone you know is doing fantastic work involving technology and engaging students, we encourage you to submit a proposal for a breakout session at this year’s conference. | More

One more week to sign up to be in the running for a $100,000 School Fitness Center

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign has been extended to March 26th! There is now an additional week to sign up or be nominated. A nomination puts schools in the running for a $100,000 Fitness Center that will be awarded to three Maine schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers. All public and public charter elementary and middle schools in Maine who have a majority of students between the ages of 8 to 14 years old and an available room ready for equipment installation by June 2021 within their existing infrastructure are eligible to apply. | More

Maine DOE Team member Nicole Madore is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Nicole | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Association of School Libraries’ Spring Symposium, “Reaching All Learners” will be held virtually April 6th – 15th with sessions designed to engage and reach all educators, whether you’re an administrator, a teacher, or school library staff member | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here