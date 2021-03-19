Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Attempt) Offense: 3700 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Attempt) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the 3700 Block of 12th Street, Northeast.

approximately 11:16 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim’s keys and vehicle. The victim refused and the suspect fired the handgun in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. There were no injuries and the victim retained their vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/DL3vKuPE7H8

Anyone who can identify this individual, and/or the vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

