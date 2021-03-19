Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1500 Block of 28th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 1500 block of 28th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:19 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect damaged property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, 45 year-old George Ross, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.