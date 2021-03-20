Giving Week for Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships is March 22- 27, 2021
Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Partners support high school seniors' post-academic endeavors, as well as those immediately entering the workforce
The Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Partners Giving Week is expected to create engagement, awareness, and funds for high school seniors who are pursuing educational and vocational endeavors.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Partners (FBMSP) announced Monday, March 22, 2021 – Sat. March 29, 2021, as Giving Week.
Faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and organizations nationwide are invited to participate. FBMSP seeks to raise $5,000 or more for high school seniors with the generosity campaign.
Prior to 2021, scholarships were endowed by the family of the late, Frances Briggs to honor her six-decade devotion to serving and teaching students from pre-kindergarten to high school.
Last year, two California students were awarded the Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship and received $1,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year. Pittsburg High School seniors, Joshua Rei Quisao and Alondra Yaquelin Rodriguez were named the 2020 scholarship recipients during a virtual award ceremony on May 18, 2020.
Anyone can donate, like and follow the organization's facebook page to be part of the fun, prizes and giveaways that are the courtesy of sponsors.
To donate online using Cash App, enter the amount you would like to give then enter the account name, $ThankYouFromFran. For Venmo, https://venmo.com: @FB-Scholarships-1.
Alternatively, you can visit PayPal.me/FBScholarshipPartner and enter the amount of your contribution.
“$5,000 seems like a conservative goal until you add ‘or more,’ ” stated Fran Briggs, Public Relations Director to the Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship Partners. “It’s our inaugural Giving Week. We project substantial growth in the years to follow. This is a concentrated and collaborative effort to deliver much-needed funds to college seniors and recognize their communities.”
Briggs added that “Every contribution made on or before Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Giving Week (March 22-27, 2021) matters. Collectively, a series of $10, $20, $50, or more add to the immediate and future needs of the students. We thank and appreciate everyone who is helping us raise the value of each scholarship.”
Become a Patron
Every donor will be recognized on the facebook Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarship Partners Fan Page. Contributors who give $400.00 or more are patrons. These businesses, organizations and individuals are also offered a feature story in a national press release. Patrons will be recognized for their support of student scholarship recipients and the professional role they hold in their community.
For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Frances-Briggs-Memorial-Scholarship-Partners-103186311795115 or follow on Twitter.
ABOUT FRANCES BRIGGS
Frances Briggs graduated with B. A., in Education, and a minor in Music Education, from San Francisco State. She later earned a master's degree from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. She was a dedicated, kind, and innovative teacher that positively influenced, voluntarily tutored and mentored students for 60 years. In 1958, the globally renowned, Radio City Music Hall in New York invited her to Manhattan. There she was offered a contract to perform as a musical artist. Frances politely declined citing her commitment to her family, community, and vocation as an educator. She enjoyed gardening; traveling, teaching, writing plays; choreographing; live performances, and spending time with family and friends. Frances Briggs Memorial Scholarships Partners are committed to serving students and preserving the legacy of its namesake. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Frances-Briggs-Memorial-Scholarship-Partners-103186311795115.
