Brick Home w/Finished Basement in Madison County, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Located only 3 miles off of Rt. 29 & downtown Madison, it is convenient to Woodberry Forest (10 miles), Culpeper (18 miles) and Charlottesville (30 miles).”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of a well-built 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home in Madison County Virginia, on Friday, March 26 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This well-built Madison County brick home will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property, said Nicholls. “Located only 3 miles off of Rt. 29 & downtown Madison, it is convenient to Woodberry Forest (10 miles), Culpeper (18 miles) and Charlottesville (30 miles).”
Located at 97 E. Happy Hills Lane in Madison County’s Happy Hills development on a .91± acre lot, the 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home measures 1,968± sf. (984± finished sf. main level and 984± finished sf. basement) and features a kitchen/dining area (conveying appliances); living room; finished walk-out basement; attic w/pull down stairs; and attached brick carport,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Other highlights include a 30 year shingle roof (new 2019); replacement vinyl windows,
hardwood flooring, an asphalt driveway and outbuildings (16'x24' (approx.) building w/roll-up door and 10'x16' storage shed),” said Wilson.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
