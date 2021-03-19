Maryland State Police Addressing Illegal Street Racing In Baltimore County

March 19, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — A multi-vehicle crash earlier this week on Interstate 70 highlighted the dangers of illegal street racing in the Baltimore area and is one of the reasons state and county police are launching new enforcement initiatives.

At about 11:25 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at I-70 West prior to I-695 in Baltimore County. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Honda CRV was stopped in the left lane as the road was blocked off due to street racers. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Ford Focus failed to stop and rear-ended the Honda. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatments of their injuries.

The incident on Monday is the latest example of illegal racing occurring on Baltimore area highways. In 2020, the Golden Ring Barrack received 93 calls about illegal racing in Baltimore County. Those found guilty of illegal street racing can face fines of up to $500 and potential jail time as well.

Maryland State Police are planning targeted initiatives with allied agencies, including Baltimore County Police, throughout the next several months. These would be the latest in several efforts troopers have taken to address the issue.

For example, in June 2019, a joint law enforcement initiative to combat aggressive driving and illegal street racing led to 120 citations being issued to motorists in Baltimore County.

In this 2019 effort, Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack, Motor Unit, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and the Criminal Enforcement Division joined forces with the Baltimore County Police Department to combat illegal street racing in areas known for the aggressive driving behavior.

The joint enforcement effort took place in areas along Interstate 70, I-695, I-795, Baltimore National Pike, Security Boulevard and Pulaski Highway. In 2018, a similar joint operation on I-70 and I-695 resulted in 65 traffic stops, which led to troopers and officers issuing 97 citations, 33 warnings and 23 safety equipment repair orders.

These high visibility enforcement efforts are aimed at reducing the number of aggressive driving, motor vehicle crashes in which speed, alcohol and other driving violations are contributing factors to crashes on Maryland roads.

Anyone who witnesses an illegal street race or has information about an upcoming race is asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov