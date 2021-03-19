Maryland State Police Arrest Frederick County Man On Child Pornography Charges

March 19, 2021

(FREDERICK, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a Frederick County man yesterday morning after a Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, of Frederick, Maryland. Valentin-Morales is charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in August 2020, Frederick City Police initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation, which later included Maryland State Police and the FBI, led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Frederick County. On Thursday morning, the FBI, assisted by the Maryland State Police and other members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Valentin-Morales was arrested at the scene by Maryland State troopers.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was employed as a substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. At this time, investigators don’t have any knowledge that the suspect had any inappropriate contact with children as a result of his employment with the school system.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

