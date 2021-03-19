Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,541 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Frederick County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a Frederick County man yesterday morning after a Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, 27, of Frederick, Maryland. Valentin-Morales is charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in August 2020, Frederick City Police initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation, which later included Maryland State Police and the FBI, led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Frederick County. On Thursday morning, the FBI, assisted by the Maryland State Police and other members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Valentin-Morales was arrested at the scene by Maryland State troopers.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was employed as a substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. At this time, investigators don’t have any knowledge that the suspect had any inappropriate contact with children as a result of his employment with the school system.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication,  msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Frederick County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.