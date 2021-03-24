Direct Technology’s Amy Hess Promoted to Vice President of Operations
After more than a decade with the energy solutions company ESG, Amy Hess is their newest executive as VP of Operations.
Amy was instrumental in the design of our platforms, including many of our earliest projects. She brings extensive experience in the Energy Efficiency Program Management domain.”ROSEVILLE, CA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years after graduating with honors from UC Santa Barbara, Amy joined Direct Technology as a Project Manager/Business Analyst. Almost 20 years later, her leadership is proud to name her Vice President of Operations, Energy Solutions. “Amy was instrumental in the design of our platforms, including many of our earliest projects,” said Daniel S. Konieczny, Direct Technology CEO. “She brings extensive experience in the Energy Efficiency Program Management domain and is a natural at partnering with program managers for successful implementations and continued support.”
— Daniel Konieczny, Direct Technology CEO
In her new role, Hess will be responsible for overall delivery to clients, financial responsibility for all engagements, and overall personnel management. For her, this will merely be a continuation of the responsibilities and interpersonal rapport she has created during her time at Direct Technology.
“Amy is perfect for this role.” Damion Walkup, Direct Technology Energy Solution’s Vice President, and Sr. Partner praised Hess. “She sets the direction and energy for the team and creatively tackles customer challenges. Her experience with our delivery team, products, and customers gives her an edge to deliver exceptional quality to our valued customer base. Amy is inspirational and great at what she does.”
During her time with Direct Technology, Amy has been instrumental in the design of the company’s earliest platforms and projects. She has also been involved in all major customer implementations.
About Direct Technology:
Established in 1996, Direct Technology provides technology services to public and private entities as the largest privately held, veteran-owned-and-operated technology business on the West Coast. Additionally, the technology firm helps clients protect their technology investments by solving complex business problems though technology. We also enable remote workforces of any type with our newest product, Vimotely, a remote video services platform used by field workers in any imaginable field scenario. directtechnology.com
About Direct Technology Energy Solutions Group:
Direct Technology Energy Solutions is a leading provider of energy efficiency program tracking and reporting for utilities and DSM organizations. We help you spark change in your communities through our flagship cloud-based software, the Energy Efficiency Collaboration Platform (EECP). energizeefficiency.com
Sheryl Tullis
Direct Technology
thehumanside@directtechnology.com
EECP Powered by ESG