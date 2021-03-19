Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,519 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Threatening

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21A401151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9:21 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blue Mountain Union School, Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Threatening

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded Friday morning, March 19, 2021, to the Blue Mountain Union School in the town of Newbury following a report of a threat directed at a student.

 

The threat was reported at 9:21 a.m. and originated with an individual not affiliated with or located at the school. Troopers responded to the school to investigate and to maintain a presence until dismissal for the day. The school activated its emergency procedures as a precaution while the investigation continued.

 

Troopers determined that a threat of violence had been directed at a particular student. At no time was there a lockdown or an active incident. Blue Mountain Union School was previously scheduled for a half day and dismissed students at noon as planned.

 

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.