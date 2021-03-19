St. Johnsbury Barracks / Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A401151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9:21 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blue Mountain Union School, Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Threatening

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded Friday morning, March 19, 2021, to the Blue Mountain Union School in the town of Newbury following a report of a threat directed at a student.

The threat was reported at 9:21 a.m. and originated with an individual not affiliated with or located at the school. Troopers responded to the school to investigate and to maintain a presence until dismissal for the day. The school activated its emergency procedures as a precaution while the investigation continued.

Troopers determined that a threat of violence had been directed at a particular student. At no time was there a lockdown or an active incident. Blue Mountain Union School was previously scheduled for a half day and dismissed students at noon as planned.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

