Temporary supplementary leverage ratio changes to expire as scheduled
March 19, 2021
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
The federal bank regulatory agencies today announced that the temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions issued on May 15, 2020, will expire as scheduled on March 31, 2021. The temporary change was made to provide flexibility for depository institutions to provide credit to households and businesses in light of the COVID-19 event.