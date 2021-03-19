Exclusive Puerto del Almendro-Located Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions In Cooperation with International Marbella

Located in the exclusive gated community of Puerto del Almendro, this French-inspired estate offers unparalleled privacy in the heart of Costa del Sol. A manicured courtyard, complete with water fountains and plentiful fruit trees, brings you to the ornate antique double entrance doors. Beyond the doors is a spectacular double-height grand foyer with a sweeping staircase that leads to the upper gallery and the bedroom suites beyond. Linger around the breakfast nook or enjoy the formal dining room with French doors leading to the terrace dripping in wisteria for a magical indoor/outdoor experience. Entertain outdoors in the cobblestone secret garden or around the blue-tiled swimming pool.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the exclusive gated community of Puerto del Almendro, Casa Neblina will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella. Currently Listed for €3.4M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 22–27 April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Classic French-inspired style meets modern luxury in this elegant estate. Casa Neblina enjoys the best of the Costa del Sol in addition to unparalleled privacy. A manicured courtyard, complete with water fountains and plentiful fruit trees, brings you to the ornate antique double entrance doors. Beyond them is a spectacular double-height grand foyer with a sweeping staircase that leads to the upper gallery and the bedroom suites beyond. Additional features include antique double entrance doors; a master suite featuring vaulted ceilings and a breathtaking Italian marble bathroom; a country-style kitchen with central cooking island; a formal dining room with French doors leading to the expansive terrace; a cobblestone secret garden and manicured courtyard with water fountains and fruit trees; a blue-tiled swimming pool; and a guest apartment with living area, kitchen and bedroom suite—all just minutes from Country Club La Zagaleta and in close proximity to 12 golf courses.

Puerto del Almendro is a peaceful and tranquil gated residential area nestled into rolling foothills at the base of the Serranía de Ronda mountain range. Despite being central to the bustling village of Benahavís, the verdant wooded hillsides and Andalusian flora surrounding Puerto del Almendro grant the area privacy. Benahavís itself is the most mountainous village on the western Costa del Sol, and is known as the region’s “dining room” thanks to its resplendent restaurants. A hot spot for golf lovers, Benahavís boasts a staggering 12 of the Costa del Sol’s 70 golf courses, all within minutes of the property's front door. The region enjoys 320 sunny days per year, with warm dry summers and mild bright winters. Marbella is only 15 minutes away with 30 kilometers of beaches waiting to be explored. Access in and out by air is quick and easy with a 50 minute drive to Malaga Airport, or 55 minutes to Gibraltar Airport.

Casa Neblina is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

