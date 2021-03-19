March 19, 2021

Contact: Lora Rakowski, lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

MARYLAND APPLICATION FOR FEDERAL FUNDS UNDER PART B OF IDEA AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

BALTIMORE (March 19, 2021) – The General Education Provisions Act requires Maryland to post the proposed State Application for Federal Funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for public review for 60 days and to accept comments for at least 30 days.

The Maryland State Department of Education Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2021 State Application for Federal Funds under Part B of IDEA is available for public review from March 19, 2021 through May 19, 2021 on the MSDE website at http://marylandpublicschools.org/programs/Pages/Special-Education/IDEA.aspx. The proposed FFY 2021 State Application under Part B of IDEA is also available for review at each office of the director of special education for a local school system and applicable public agency.

The application includes a checklist of assurances that Maryland has policies and procedures in effect to comply with the requirements of IDEA. Maryland assures that policies and procedures will be in effect as changes in State and local procedures are made consistent with the IDEA. The plan for expenditure of State-level IDEA funds by category is also a component of the State Application.

Written comments only will be accepted from March 19, 2021 through April 19, 2021. Comments must be addressed to:

Gary W. Richardson, MBA Chief, Resource Management and Monitoring Branch Division of Early Intervention/Special Education Services 200 West Baltimore Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201

OR

gary.richardson@maryland.gov

MSDE Notice Part B IDEA FFY 2021