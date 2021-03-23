HAPInss Brands™, a Nutritional Science Company, Launched Its First Hapitropic™ Premium-Roasted Coffee –“Amped™
HAPInss Brands™ is the product development arm of Amplifei International™, a health and wellness company experiencing unparalleled growth.GREENWOOD , INDIANA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amped™ -The Original Coffee™ is a delicious dark premium-roasted Colombian coffee infused with HAPInss Brands’ trademarked “2amino5™” a new proprietary blend, comprised of 2 aminos and a stack of 5 unique extracts that is sure to “Amp you up.
This ready-to-serve instant coffee can help amplify mood, aid in stress reduction, help increase memory and focus, all while supporting the digestive system. In some cases, it may even help “Amp Up” the libido.
“In the over 30 years I have been in the nutritional space, which includes significant coffee sales experience, I’ve never seen or felt a blend like this,” says Larry Cantrell, President of HAPInss Brands™. “Coffee drinkers want more from their coffee blends today. They want a smooth taste and functional benefits without an anxious or jittery feeling. Our new proprietary 2amino5™ stack consisting of 2 aminos and 5 unique extracts is designed to deliver steady energy for an extended period of time,” as Cantrell describes it. “Fuel for both the brain and body with a little added libido boost for good measure.”
“Having brought various nootropic coffees into the Direct Selling space since 2016, I’ve experienced first-hand what a product like this can do to fuel growth,” shares Robert Oblon, the Founder of Amplifei.“Crafted with carefully sourced and curated, Columbian coffee beans, Amped™ - The Original Coffee is for both coffee lovers and health & wellness practitioners. I’m proud of our ability to maintain a robust coffee flavor while delivering the health & wellness benefits of our new 2amino5™ stack. The functional benefits are revolutionary and will ensure the continued massive growth we are experiencing yet again.”
About AmpLIFEi™ and HAPInss Brands™
AmpLIFEi International™ is a health and wellness lifestyle company with exclusive marketing rights for HAPInss Brands’ products serving freelance entrepreneurs. These two Companies combined give customers and its freelance entrepreneurs more options to improve their lives in a more complete way. For more information about AmpLIFEi™ please visit www.AmpLIFEi.com
HAPInss Brands™ is a Nutritional Science company providing people with the latest technological advances specific to amplifying the state of wellbeing, also known as happiness. For more information about HAPInss Brands™ please visit www.HAPInss.com .
