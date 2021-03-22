Free Webinar Reveals the Secrets of B2B Sales and Marketing Innovators
Sales and marketing leaders will be giving their take on B2B Innovators in this free webinar, hosted by Lead Forensics.
The innovative speakers on this webinar are at the top of their field and have years of experience in the ever-changing sales and marketing spheres.”UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expert panel of speakers from B2B sales and marketing innovators will be sharing their views on the latest advances to drive business results. These companies include the open-source software innovators SUSE, training experts Growth Genie and website visitor identification pioneers Lead Forensics.
Topics will include how to disrupt the B2B world with technology, tactics, and transformation, the modern B2B buyer journey, and innovation in action. The webinar will be chaired by author, speaker and ‘entrepreneur’s godmother’, Alison Edgar, MBE.
Edgar believes that “In an ever-changing world, the fundamentals of sales and marketing remain the same, but there are much more innovative ways we can enhance customer experience and the B2B buyer journey. It’s important you remain in the know with these trends or face being left behind.”
“The innovative speakers on this webinar are at the top of their field and have years of experience in the ever-changing sales and marketing spheres. They’ll be handing you the golden keys to unlock your sales and marketing potential”.
The free webinar takes place on Thursday, March 25 at 4pm (GMT) / 12pm (EST) / 11am (CST). During the 45 minute event, attendees will be able to ask questions to the panel and participate in polls.
Lead Forensics is a multi-award-winning B2B website visitor identification software that eliminates the need for on-site inquiries and instantly increases website conversion. It works by utilizing intelligent reverse IP tracking software and a global leading database of business IP addresses to track your website visitors, reveal their identity and notify you in real-time.
Users are provided with the business name, contact details of key decision-makers and detailed visitor analytics outlining the time spent on your site. This way, they have everything they need to reach out to the right person, with the right information, at the right time.
Full information on the free webinar can be found by following this link.
