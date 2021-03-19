Ruppert Landscape Opens New Location in Durham, NC
This branch joins two existing landscape management branches in North Carolina, located in Raleigh and Charlotte.LAYTONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape has expanded its landscape management operations to include a new location in Durham, North Carolina. This branch joins two existing landscape management branches in North Carolina, located in Raleigh and Charlotte, and will serve existing customers as well as support new growth in the region.
“Like many of our branches, the Durham office evolved from a satellite operation, and its permanent establishment is a strategic move designed to better serve our customers,” said Fred Key, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “When we open new facilities in the regions where our customers’ properties are concentrated, it allows us to be more responsive and efficient in our work.”
The Durham team will be led by branch manager Sam Wells, who has led the Raleigh team for the past four years and has been with the Ruppert organization for over eight. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied horticulture science from SUNY Cobleskill and is a landscape industry certified technician (CLT) and certified commercial applicator with over 27 years of combined landscape industry experience.
“Over the past several years, Sam has led the Raleigh team in building strong customer relationships and building a solid team,” said Key. “He has taken on the challenge of opening this new location and expertly navigated the purchase and reconstruction of the new facility and is busy putting together his team. We have complete faith in his ability to get the Durham operation up and running and are excited to see what the future holds for them.”
The Durham branch will primarily serve clients in Research Triangle Park, Morrisville, Chapel Hill and Durham and offer the following landscape management services: grounds management/contract services; design and landscape enhancement; turf care; irrigation system management; pond and lake management; arbor care; snow and ice management; lighting and holiday decorations.
The opening of this new location provides opportunity to grow the Ruppert team, with several openings for field manager, assistant field manager, crew member, and various other positions. For more information on current openings or to apply online, visit www.ruppertlandscape.com/careers.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 28 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
