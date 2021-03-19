Noble Health Corporation completes the acquisition of SSM — St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico, Missouri
Noble Health Corporation’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities they serve.MEXICO, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 16th, 2021, Noble Health completed the acquisition of SSM — St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico, Missouri. The hospital has been renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital, and the former SSM Health clinics in the area have been renamed Noble Health Clinics.
The two health systems partnered to ensure a smooth transition for patients and team members by signing a letter of intent in July 2020 and began negotiations of the 100-year-old Mexico hospital that SSM Health purchased in 2013. In July 2020, Noble Health began work to partner with Audrain County and its surrounding communities. Noble conducted several Town Hall Meetings open to the public in Mexico and in all of the surrounding communities asking residents for their input and ideas about the need for quality healthcare in the area.
Amy O'Brien, the incoming CEO of Audrain Community Hospital, who is already in the process of relocating to Mexico, Missouri, said, "I am inspired by the history of this hospital and the way in which it has served its community, employees and physicians. I look forward to continuing to bring quality healthcare to those who depend on Audrain Community Hospital. I have truly enjoyed meeting everyone at the hospital and I am very excited to be living in this wonderful community." She went on to say, "Noble Health's primary commitment is to the people living and working in the Audrain community and surrounding communities. Every single patient, their family members, friends and all employees who walk through the doors of Audrain Community Hospital are our number one priority."
Noble Audrain's new director of surgical services and interim administrator of nursing Ashley Arens, a former employee of SSM Health — St. Mary's, stated, "Since the transition on Monday everything has been running fine. Of course, there are always bumps in the road with anything new, but our teams are dedicated to putting in the work needed to make this a smooth transition. The staff morale is really high right now, and everyone is excited to now be working for Noble Health."
Mike Baumgartner, region president for SSM Health in Mid-Missouri, said the connection and collaboration with Noble Health made him feel comfortable seeing Noble take on the mantle of caring for the Audrain community. "It's been an honor for SSM Health to be in this community, and to bring improved health and medical services to its people," Baumgartner says. "We now look to Noble Health to carry forward the care in this community."
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital–Audrain opened in 1918 as Audrain Medical Center and became a part of the SSM Health system in 2013. Today, the 70-bed community hospital offers a range of services, including emergency care, cardiology services, medical imaging, orthopedics, a senior care unit, surgical services, and a nationally-recognized cancer screening program.
ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH CORPORATION
Noble Health Corporation’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities they serve. Their goal is to help the communities and their residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Noble Health Corporation was founded in late 2019. The corporation took over management of its first hospital, Callaway Community Hospital & Clinic (formerly Fulton Medical Center & Clinic), in late 2019 and officially purchased the hospital in late 2020. In March 2021, Noble Health officially purchased and currently manages Audrain Community Hospital (formerly SSM St. Mary’s Hospital — Audrain).
AUDRAIN COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Address: 620 E Monroe St, Mexico, MO 65265
Phone: (573) 582 5000
Website: audrain.noblehealthmo.org
