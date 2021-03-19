Ashley Shutt and Tracey Cox Discuss Breaking the Mold with Candice Georgiadis
"Whether you think you can, or you cannot… either way, you're right" — Henry Ford
-
It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?
Resiliency is developed through failure. Everyone is resilient because everyone experiences failure. The key is how you allow your failures to shape you. There’s always a reason to give up. A bad childhood, poor choices, toxic circumstances…. I just chose to compete with mine and allowed them to make me stronger.
Every single person has to deal with failing at something. Be the one courageous enough to see every obstacle as an opportunity.
Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)
Believe in yourself — everything else depends on this
Grow in silence — No one needs to have an opportunity to criticize what you’re doing. Be quiet about it.
Evaluate your circle — Pay attention to who claps when you win… keep those people and get rid of the rest
Get comfortable with sacrifice — Nothing, and I do mean nothing, comes easy. Anything that is worth having is going to be hard and require sacrifice. Believe me, it’s worth it!
SPEAK UP — If you don’t like something, say so. If you love something, say so. Your opinion is unique and important and valued. And if it’s not, have the courage to find something else (see #1 strategy).
What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?
“Whether you think you can, or you cannot… either way, you’re right” — Henry Ford
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.
Something that encourages bold creativity for the purpose of community impact or promoting ideals that change behaviors for the better. Marketing isn’t just for selling a product. If I could inspire a movement, it would definitely be a campaign for a greater acceptance for people and beliefs, and ideas. That would be awesome.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
There’s no sense in being your own harshest critic. I’ve spent most of my life batting away compliments. “No, I’m fat!”, “The book is great but I should have made it bigger/smaller/funnier”, “No, my talk was awful. Didn’t you hear me mix things up at the start”. I am dreadful! Everyone else is allowed to be human, except me. But the thing is, no-one looks at your achievements as critically as you do yourself. I still struggle with perfectionism. It’s a trait that drives you but it can also drive you into an early grave! Now and then you have to sit back, look at what you’ve achieved and say, “I did that and I’m proud of myself!”.
Fake it until you make it. I’m not a natural public speaker. In fact, I hate it. But I do (pre lockdown) have to appear regularly on live television and used to give talks in front of thousands of people on book tours. At the start, my knees would literally knock together. But then a publisher said to me, “I know Tracey is terrified of public speaking. But Tracey Cox, the international sex and relationships author, isn’t.” Everyone says, ‘Go out there and be yourself’. Rubbish. I was so much better when I went out there and pretended to be who people thought I was. An articulate, confident speaker. Think of a version of yourself who takes the things you dread in her stride, then play act that person.
If you want something done, ask a busy person. Busy people deliver things before the deadline. They are always on time. The reason, of course, is that if you have a lot on your plate, you organise your time so every minute counts. Nothing makes you look more inefficient or unreliable than putting things off and not delivering on time.
