Kulmeet Singh and Ray Almgren Discuss Changing the World with Fotis Georgiadis
Kulmeet Singh, founder and CEO of Twistle, Inc.
Ray Almgren, CEO at Swift Sensors
Kulmeet Singh, founder and CEO of Twistle, Inc. Ray Almgren, CEO at Swift Sensors.
I think about how my daughters who don’t have the slightest idea of where things are because they use Google Maps so much.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Ray Almgren, CEO at Swift Sensors
Making changes to the way things are usually comes with resistance. Getting your brand/image out to the masses the right way can help break through to success. Fotis Georgiadis is helping companies get to this point faster through brand and image building and recognition. Reach out to him at the below contact options.
-
Kulmeet Singh, founder and CEO of Twistle, Inc.
Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
The Future Is Now aptly describes the state of healthcare as we enter 2021. The advent of COVID-19 and the global pandemic accelerated innovations in healthcare, care delivery, and patient engagement. Changes that at first were thought to be stopgaps are now certain to become the norm.
None of these changes would be possible without bleeding-edge technology that can also be widely accessible to patients of all types. And, while there are many companies offering solutions, our unique approach drives near 90% adoption. This ability to activate patients in their care is foundational to our nation’s ability to meaningfully change patient behavior and improve health outcomes.
We developed an automatic navigation (GPS) system for health. It offers “turn-by-turn” guidance to patients — whether for preventive care, before and after an appointment, pre-procedure preparative steps and follow up care, or throughout a chronic care management journey. The key is our library of clinical communication pathways and best practices that keep patients on track as they navigate care journeys. Optimal clinical content, language and message frequency produces high adoption, satisfaction, and functional patient outcomes. We also integrate sophisticated automation with multi-channel communication, engaging patients through their preferred method: secure text messaging, interactive voice response, patient portals, or the health system’s digital applications.
How do you think this might change the world?
Imagine parts of the world (including places in rural America) where the nearest medical care is literally hundreds of miles away and the dire impact that has on the health of populations. Seeing a doctor for routine visits most likely doesn’t happen, often leading to serious illness that may have been prevented.
Twistle solves that problem. We provide the tools needed for medical practitioners to guide patients through their health journey and improve care, regardless of their location or condition.
This is how Twistle is changing the world.
We fill the gap between clinician visits and provide an extension of clinical care into the daily lives of people.
We meet people where they live their digital lives — their mobile phones.
We educate, engage, and empower people to take an active and informed role in their own healthcare.
We improve health outcomes.
Read the rest of the interview here
-
Ray Almgren, CEO at Swift Sensors
Can you tell us about the Cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
What we’re doing at Swift Sensors is democratizing measurements for the world. We’re trying to make it easy and inexpensive for people to improve the safety of their employees’ environments, improve the quality in how they produce products, and better the conditions in the buildings they’re living in. The technological breakthrough is that the sensors make those goals simple. The idea is that we take this sophisticated wireless technology and package it to place anywhere and prevent mistakes from happening. You can monitor hazardous gases and chemicals which will improve the quality of buildings so they can be safer. We’re making sensors available to organizations so they can have better insights and make better decisions that improve the safety and productivity of businesses.
How do you think this might change the world?
It can bring awareness to things that are largely invisible to the general population. People don’t realize that there could be harmful air-borne substances in the areas they live by or that the systems that control temperature in their building are not good and waste energy. If we can share that information to them in a digestible way, and it’s not that expensive, then they will realize there are better ways to do things. Sensor technology is helping people understand that if you monitor temperature at an affordable price, then you can improve the system that tries to control that whether it’s a manufacturing process, food safety, or employee safety. It will ultimately lead to more productivity and safe environments.
The recent Texas snowstorm disaster is a good example of this. There was no real technology problem that wasn’t solved that could have mitigated some of the challenges caused by the Texas snowstorm, but it points to the importance of monitoring to help prevent situations like that from occurring to begin with. Our most popular sensor is the temperature sensor because temperature is the most monitored thing in the world. 70% of the world’s data measured temperature. If the temperature isn’t right in any part of your business or personal life, things get very challenging and uncomfortable. [...]
Finish reading the interview here
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started