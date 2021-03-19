Global Electric Bikes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Electric Bikes Market 2021-2030

Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric bikes market is expected to reach $26.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Government subsidies on the sale of electric bikes are acting as a major growth driver for the E-bike market.

The electric bikes market consists of sales of electric bikes and related services for transportation purposes. The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. Rechargeable batteries vary according to the voltage, total charge capacity (amp hours), weight. Depending upon motor and rechargeable battery used in E-bikes its prices vary accordingly.

Trends In The Global Electric Bikes Market

The companies operating in the electric bike market have started implementing artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency of electric bikes. Artificial intelligence is being used to provide features such as swipe start, geotagging, real-time battery checking and antitheft features.

Global Electric Bikes Market Segments:

The global electric bikes market is further segmented based on product type, battery type, motor type and geography.

By Product Type: Pedal Assist/Pedelecs, Power on Demand, Pedal Assist with Power on Demand

By Battery Type: Li-ion, Lead Acid, Others

By Motor Type: Hub Motor, Mid Motor, Others

By Geography: The global electric bikes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Bikes Market Organizations Covered: Yamaha Motor Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Accell Group N.V, Trek Bikes, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

