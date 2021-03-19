Royalton Barracks // DUI and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B200859
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 2340 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 107, in the Town of Royalton
VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Kesle A Antonio
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at approximately 2332 hours, Troopers received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane. At one point, the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane down Main St. in the Town of Bethel. The caller maintained visual contact until Troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Kesle Antonio, was under the influence of intoxicants. Antonio was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and was later cited and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/21/ 0800 AM
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
