Royalton Barracks // DUI and Negligent Operation

CASE#: 21B200859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 2340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 107, in the Town of Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kesle A Antonio

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at approximately 2332 hours, Troopers received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane. At one point, the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane down Main St. in the Town of Bethel. The caller maintained visual contact until Troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Kesle Antonio, was under the influence of intoxicants. Antonio was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and was later cited and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/21/ 0800 AM

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks