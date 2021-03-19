Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200859

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/21  at 2340 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 107, in the Town of Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Kesle A Antonio                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at approximately 2332 hours, Troopers received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane. At one point, the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane down Main St. in the Town of Bethel. The caller maintained visual contact until Troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Kesle Antonio, was under the influence of intoxicants. Antonio was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and was later cited and released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/21/ 0800 AM        

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

