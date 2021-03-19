Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Daily closure planned for Loop 289 exit ramp to US 84

LUBBOCK – TxDOT is scheduled to close the south Loop 289 exit to eastbound US 84 to traffic beginning tomorrow. The day-time closure will allow crews to safely continue work to upgrade the guardrail.

Motorists should anticipate the exit to be closed daily, including Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., over the next week. No overnight or Sunday closures are planned. 

Eastbound south Loop traffic needing to access US 84 should use the US 87 exit and continue east on the frontage road to connect with US 84. Traffic can also connect with US 84 using Spur 331.

The guardrail work is part of a $13.8 million project that has made road and bridge repairs as well as placing a new road surface on east Loop 289.

Work will take place weather permitting. 

