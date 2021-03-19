West Tennessee Weekly Construction March 17-2, 2021

Per TDOT Specifications, there will be no temporary lane closures permitted between Thursday, April 1, 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 5, 6:00 a.m. in observance of the Easter Holiday!

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

TDOT District 47 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US 412) (Non-TDOT work):

Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 20 (US 412) east and westbound in Bells, TN at SR 88, for the installation of a turning lane in the median and shoulder upgrades.

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 east and westbound in Decatur County MM 120.0-126.0 for pothole repair.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive (LM 3.11) to north of SR 226 (Airport Road) (LM 6.54). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. . Haralson St (Old SR19) is now open.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions .Restrictions: Beginning February 1, 2020 there will be a 12’ width restriction put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from Exit 82 to Exit 87 AS NEEDED for pothole repair.

Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Closed until Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, March 24 through Wednesday, March 31, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from Exit 82 to Exit 87 AS NEEDED for pothole repair.

Wednesday, March 24 through Wednesday, March 31, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Friday, March 26, 7:00 p.m., to Monday, March 29, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 both east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from MM 82.5 to MM 84..0. Median crossovers will be utilized during this time frame to allow crews to safely demolish the Old Henderson Rd. overpass bridge. For a majority of the weekend, either eastbound or westbound traffic will have 2 through lanes depending on which portion of the bridge is being demolished. For example, if the South portion of the bridge is being demolished, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the westbound side, while westbound traffic will still have 2 though lanes. If the North portion of the bridge is being demolished, westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and use the temporary crossover to shift traffic to the eastbound side, while the eastbound traffic will still have 2 through lanes.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 24, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: FULL CLOSURE SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be CLOSED both north and southbound from Vann Drive to Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection as well as temporary lane closures for Vann Drive intersection for paving and new signal activation. Exit 82 on I-40 both east and westbound will be CLOSED for striping and switching traffic to new ramps.

Monday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 31, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

TDOT REGION IV GUARDRAIL:

Wednesday, March 17 through Friday, March 19, 8:00 P.M.–6:00 A.M.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 134.00 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Mississippi River Bridge Lighting Repair

Wednesday, March 17 through Friday, March 19, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT lane closures on I-40 east and westbound at MM 0.00 on the Hernando Desoto Bridge to allow for bridge lighting repairs. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bulb-tee bridge, retaining walls and paving on US-78 (SR-4) from the Mississippi State line (LM 0.00) to south of Shelby Drive (LM 1.48)

Wednesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 23, 7:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures of the NB outside lane on SR 4 to allow for AT&T utility work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Bridge repair Over Wolf River Overflow. Construction on SR 14 to complete bridge repairs over the Wolf River. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts throughout the project. Detours will be in place. Advisory speed limit 30 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 will have lane closures throughout the project. Wednesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 23, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive to just south of I-40 to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385: The signalization and safety modifications on Ridgeway Road from Mt. Moriah Road to Quince Road in Memphis, including grading, drainage and paving.

Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18, 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.: At the SR-385 EB “Off” ramp to Ridgeway, there will be nightly ramp closures to construct ADA ramps at the Ridgeway Rd intersection. Ramps to be opened by 6:00 a.m. each morning in case of rain back-up dates of Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23 will be used. Weather Permitting.

Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. At the SR-385 EB “On” ramp from NB and SB Ridgeway, there will be nightly ramp closures to construct ADA ramps at the Ridgeway Rd intersection. Ramps to be opened by 6:00 a.m. each morning in case of rain back-up dates of Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25 will be used. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: At the SR 385 EB “On” ramp from NB and SB Ridgeway, and the NB Ridgeway to WB SR 385 “On” ramp, there will be nightly ramp closures to construct ADA ramps at the Ridgeway Rd intersection. Ramps to be opened by 6:00 a.m. each morning in case of rain back-up dates of Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 will be used. Weather Permitting.

Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: At the SR 385 WB “Off” ramp to Ridgeway, there will be nightly ramp closures to construct ADA ramps at the Ridgeway Rd intersection. Ramps to be opened by 6:00 a.m. each morning in case of rain back-up dates of Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 will be used. Weather Permitting. TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The emergency slide repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair

Wednesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 23, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, March 24 through Tuesday, March 30, 8:00 p.m.-6:00a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at I-40 EB EXIT 8 “On” ramp from SB SR 14, I-40 WB EXIT 10 “Off”’ ramp to SR 204, I-40 WB EXIT 18 “On” ramp from SR 15 (US 64), I-240 WB EXIT 24 “Off” ramp to Millbranch, and I-240 EB EXIT 13 “Off” ramp to EB Walnut Grove. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE

Thursday, March 18 through Wednesday, March 24, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT REGION IV On-Call Retrace:

Wednesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 24: There will be lane closures in Shelby County for the installation of stop lines and cross walks at various intersections along SR 1 (US 70) from Shelby County Line (LM 30.82) to Florida St. (LM 0.29).

