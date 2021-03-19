Northbound Rainbow Blvd. Paving Upgrades, Lane Closures March 22 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing two outside travel lanes along northbound Rainbow Boulevard (State Route 595) between Twain Avenue and Sahara Avenue from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 22, in Clark County. Crews will be performing crack sealing pavement maintenance in a 200-foot-long moving operation.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.