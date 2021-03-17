Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a hammer then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 49 year-old Duane Allen, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer).