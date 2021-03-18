Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:47 pm, the suspects were in a car for hire with the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victim’s property and vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle was recovered by responding officers.

 

Suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qydhb6mijLc

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals, and/or the vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

