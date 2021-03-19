John Deere Reman expands in Springfield, creating 130 new jobs

Deere & Company, a world leader in agriculture and construction, is expanding operations in Springfield, Missouri. The remanufacturing division of Deere & Company, John Deere Reman, will add drivetrain and hydraulic remanufacturing operations to their existing facilities, creating 130 new jobs.

John Deere Reman remanufactures engines, fuel, and electronics components for agriculture and construction customers around the world. John Deere Reman has approximately 400 employees in Springfield and will be hiring an additional 130 employees to support the new business.

“John Deere Reman is committed to helping our customers become more profitable and sustainable across the full lifecycle of our products,” said Jena Holtberg-Benge, manager, John Deere Reman Business. “By consolidating operations and creating a center of excellence in Springfield, the company is well positioned for future growth.”

Remanufacturing offers customers a unique opportunity to meet the service needs of their equipment at a lower price point, with quality that’s equivalent to new parts. The remanufacturing of components also has significant environmental benefits through the reuse and recycling of material.

The Springfield region is home to multiple remanufacturing companies and has seen significant growth from this industry over the past 10 years. Springfield’s self-named designation as the nation’s remanufacturing hub has allowed companies like John Deere Reman to create and access a workforce with the skills needed to succeed in the industry. Further advancements like Ozark Technical Community College’s Center of Advanced Manufacturing are continuing to invest in the future of this industry among others.

“John Deere Reman in Springfield is a major employer in the area, and we look forward to its continued success,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate John Deere’s continued investment in our state and commitment to providing more jobs and opportunities for Missourians.”

John Deere Reman used state incentives, such as Missouri Works and Missouri One Start, to help meet specific needs for this expansion. In addition to creating new jobs and investment, this expansion demonstrates John Deere Reman’s commitment to Missouri and confidence in our ability to develop and attract talent.

About John Deere Reman

Operations for John Deere Reman began in Springfield 1998 as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corp. and became wholly owned by Deere in 2009. These quality jobs will help support Deere & Company as a world leader in providing advanced products, technology, and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction.

Learn more about the company at www.JohnDeere.com.