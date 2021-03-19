Cereal Ingredients Inc. to build new facility in St. Joseph

Cereal Ingredients Inc. (CII) has announced it will build a new 80,000 square foot facility in St. Joseph with new technology to enhance its product line. This expansion represents an investment of $24 million and more than 60 new jobs by the end of year six of operations.

“We are excited to welcome Cereal Ingredients, Inc. to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The company’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Missouri is a testament to the hard-working men and women who call our state home. We look forward to working together as Cereal Ingredients Inc. grows and succeeds.”

Incentives that assisted to make the project viable for CII in St. Joseph include the Chapter 100 program, Missouri Works, and the Buchanan County Economic Development Forgivable Loan program.

“We are very pleased to have Cereal Ingredients, Inc. select St. Joseph for its first expansion outside of their campus in Leavenworth, Kansas,” said R. Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership. “Cereal Ingredients is an established company providing innovative and quality products for the food industry. We appreciate the confidence of the company’s leadership team to select and invest in St. Joseph and create such excellent jobs.”

“Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (CII) is excited to open a state-of the-art food manufacturing facility in St. Joseph.,” Robert Hatch, CEO of CII said. “The goodwill we have built with our customers has allowed us the opportunity to expand. We appreciate all the help provided from the City of St. Joseph, Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County, State of Missouri, Newmark Zimmer and all of the other participants who helped finalize this project. We look forward to a completion date in the first quarter of 2022.”

This project was successful due to the partnership between the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Newmark Zimmer, Evergy, and Spire.

“We are excited that Cereal Ingredients has chosen St. Joseph and Buchanan County to locate their new facility,” Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner said. “Our community has continued to grow in the area of food and ingredients production for many years. CI has a proven to be a well-run company with a great management team. They also have a long track record of giving back to society.”

“When a group of us from the Chamber, City, and County visited CII in early January, I knew instantly what a good fit the people and plant would be in St. Joseph,” Mayor Bill McMurray said. “I’m thrilled CII agrees – and, as Mayor, am delighted to welcome our newest corporate citizen.”

About Cereal Ingredients:

Cereal Ingredients, Inc., is a privately held, employee-owned specialty ingredients manufacturer that was established in 1990 by Robert Hatch to research, develop and market unique, new food ingredients. The Company holds multiple worldwide product and process patents.

The Company produces food particulates that add flavor, texture and color to baked goods, cereals, and numerous food applications, as well as pre-blended mixes to create added flavor and swirl effects in bread products. Flav-R-Bites® are specially formulated for specific client needs and are offered in a variety of sizes, flavors and textures and are produced using CII’s patented product and process technology. CII also manufactures Texturized Plant Proteins and Direct Expanded Plant Protein Crisps that are utilized in plant-based crumbles, patties, cereals, nutritional bars and shakes, pet treats, confection, streusel and other crunches and toppings.

Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, with a sister food lab company (Great Plains Analytical Lab) location in Kansas City, Missouri. The company has 200 employees.

To learn more about the company, click here. To learn more about the Missouri Works program, click here.