FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added in Hardy County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in Hardy County due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“As the county currently is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “It’s always best to be on the safe side to get your symptoms checked out.”

The pop-up events will be held as follows:

In addition, two pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week:

Love Memorial Clinic, 112 Kuykedall Lane, Moorefield, WV; Monday – Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Saturday 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM (by appointment: 304-530-7755)

South Fork Pharmacy, 732 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV; Monday –Friday 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM (to schedule appointment: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210342593690152 or 304-530-1044)

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx