FREE COVID-19 Testing Events Added in Webster County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in Webster County due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. 

“As the county currently is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is particularly important if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

  • March 19, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV 
  • March 20, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV 
  • March 21, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV 
  • March 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Camp Ceasar, 1 Camp Ceasar Lane, Cowen, WV 26206
  • March 23, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Ceasar, 1 Camp Ceasar Lane, Cowen, WV 26206

In addition, one pharmacy site offers recurring testing every week:

  • Camden Family Health, 1003 Webster Road, Camden on Gauley, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Additionally, West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov

