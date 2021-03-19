FREE COVID-19 Testing Added in Nicholas County

“As the county currently is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is particularly important if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The pop-up event will be held March 19, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV, with pre-registration at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com

In addition, Camden Family Health and two Walgreens drive-thru sites offer recurring testing every week:

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx