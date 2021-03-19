COVID-19 Daily Update 3-18-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 18, 2021, there have been 2,330,287 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,716 total cases and 2,570 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, and a 50-year old male from Brooke County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,296), Berkeley (10,143), Boone (1,657), Braxton (799), Brooke (2,042), Cabell (8,132), Calhoun (237), Clay (385), Doddridge (495), Fayette (2,829), Gilmer (724), Grant (1,142), Greenbrier (2,452), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (4,997), Jackson (1,705), Jefferson (3,770), Kanawha (12,504), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,303), Logan (2,858), Marion (3,822), Marshall (3,124), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,393), Mercer (4,313), Mineral (2,610), Mingo (2,222), Monongalia (8,376), Monroe (994), Morgan (953), Nicholas (1,294), Ohio (3,728), Pendleton (630), Pleasants (814), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,645), Putnam (4,383), Raleigh (5,049), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (708), Taylor (1,115), Tucker (510), Tyler (644), Upshur (1,732), Wayne (2,649), Webster (405), Wetzel (1,127), Wirt (364), Wood (7,280), Wyoming (1,781).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis and Randolph counties in this report.