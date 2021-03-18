Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applications being accepted for Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum is encouraging school, community and church bands, orchestras and choirs across North Dakota to apply to serve as the Governor’s Official State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Governor and First Lady will select the Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program from the applications received based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band/orchestra and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions held throughout the year, including the State of the State Address.

Interested groups should submit an application, references and a musical recording to the Office of the Governor by Tuesday, April 6. The Governor’s Band/Orchestra Program and Governor’s Choral Program will be announced in mid-April and may be invited to perform at the Capitol in mid-May 2021. Please complete the application and provide materials at https://www.governor.nd.gov/governors-chorus-and-bandorchestra-program-application.

