Armstrong statements on House Majority Leader Lefor, appropriations chair Vigesaa retiring from Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today issued the following statements after North Dakota House Majority Leader Mike Lefor of Dickinson and House Appropriations Chair Don Vigesaa of Cooperstown both announced they will not seek another term in the state Legislature in November.

Lefor has represented District 37 since 2015, serving as House majority leader since 2023. Vigesaa has served in the House since 2003, currently representing District 29. He has chaired the House Appropriations Committee since 2023 and formerly served as House assistant majority leader.

“I’ve known Mike my entire life, and he’s always been someone who steps up to serve his community and his state,” Armstrong said. “During his time as a legislator and especially as House majority leader, he stuck to his principles and provided strong leadership and partnership on tax relief and other issues important to North Dakotans. I’m thankful for his service and fortunate to count him as a friend, and Kjersti and I wish him all the best in what’s ahead.”

“For over two decades, Don has brought fiscal conservatism, sharp attention to detail, and sound judgment to the Legislature,” Armstrong said. “His trusted leadership as assistant majority leader and House appropriations chair, right up through our recent special session, will pay dividends not only for his constituents in District 29 but for North Dakotans statewide for years to come. He set an example as a true statesman, and his presence in Bismarck will be missed.”