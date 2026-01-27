Armstrong: North Dakota’s growth continues with record population estimate of nearly 800,000

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced that North Dakota’s population grew for the fourth consecutive year to a record high of 799,358 people as of July 1, 2025, according to U.S. Census estimates. State Demographer Nigel Haarstad said the state has likely since surpassed the 800,000 mark for the first time, based on current growth rates.

“North Dakota continues to see steady growth and attract new residents as one of the best places to live, work and raise a family,” Armstrong said. “From historic property tax relief and reform to phone-free schools and robust economic development, our state made significant progress this past year to improve the quality of life for our citizens, which will always be our top priority.”

The population estimate released today exceeds the original 2024 estimate of 796,568 residents by 2,790 and represents an increase of 20,264 residents since the 2020 decennial census.

In the July 2025 estimate, North Dakota was just 642 people from crossing 800,000 for the first time, Haarstad noted.

“At current growth rates, North Dakota likely crossed this milestone in August 2025,” he said.

After a brief COVID-era population dip in 2021, North Dakota has grown every year. Births continue to exceed deaths in the latest estimate, and total net migration was positive, both domestic and international. The state’s working-age population also has grown for three straight years to 473,249, the highest since 2020, Haarstad noted.

North Dakota ranked 14th among the states for per capita population growth this year, growing about 50% faster than the national average. The state has grown nearly 19% since 2010. Forty-six states experienced positive growth this year.