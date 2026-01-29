Armstrong rolls out statewide program to improve North Dakota’s soil health and wildlife habitat

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today rolled out the Governor’s Legacy Soil Health and Habitat Program, a cooperative effort to improve soil health and wildlife habitat on marginally productive cropland across North Dakota’s rural landscape.

Joining Armstrong at a Capitol press conference to unveil the program were state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, Game and Fish Director Jeb Williams and North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts Executive Director Rhonda Kelsch, along with roughly 50 partners and supporters of the pilot project.

The goal of the voluntary working lands program is to help North Dakota farmers strengthen cropland productivity and resilience with perennial grass cover, while improving soil health and water retention and creating much-needed wildlife habitat and access for hunters.

The Game and Fish Department partnered with the Association of Soil Conservation Districts to secure $4.3 million from the state’s Outdoor Heritage Fund, along with $2.2 million in matching contributions from partners, for the two-year, $6.5 million pilot project.

“This joint effort will help preserve and promote our rich heritage of farming and hunting for generations to come, while also showcasing the spirt of cooperation that makes North Dakota special,” Armstrong said. “Healthy soils and wildlife habitat are essential to our strong economy and the unmatched quality of life that makes North Dakota the best place to live, work and raise a family. We appreciate the ag, conservation, hunting and energy stakeholders who worked with Game and Fish and the soil conservation districts to make this program possible with Outdoor Heritage Fund support.”

“This gives us the ability to look at planting some perennial grasses in a short period – I love that flexibility about it,” Goehring said, adding, “There’s a lot of value in this. ... It’s going to do more to change the landscape and help landowners and sportsmen out there.”

Williams said the additional grassland will provide much-needed cover for deer and grassland birds. Access is not a requirement of the program, but producers can elect to receive additional incentives for access if they enroll in the state’s existing Private Lands Open To Sportsmen (PLOTS) program. The program could be used to enhance habitat on existing PLOTS land, Williams said, noting the program has received input and broad support from ag, conservation and energy partners.

“This program is designed to be simple, locally led and producer-friendly,” Williams said. “Our goal is to create a soil health and habitat program with strong support from all partners to build a lasting legacy of healthy soils, thriving habitats and resilient communities.”

The Association of Soil Conservation Districts will administer the program, with local delivery through soil conservation districts and partners.

“This working lands program will encompass environmental stewardship, an economic return on investment, and increased development of wildlife habitat. Through these tools we will continue to build upon a legacy North Dakota can be proud of,” Kelsch said.

The pilot program will cover approximately 10,000 acres, with the goal of eventually seeking dedicated funding to execute the program on a larger scale. All types of cropland are eligible for the program, which offers annual payments on five-year agreements for producers to establish perennial grasses. Producers are also eligible to receive a crop insurance premium reduction in coordination with USDA’s Risk Management Agency, on acres seeded to perennial grasses.

The “Legacy” title of the program is an acronym for Land stewardship, Ecology and energy, Growth and governance, Agriculture and access, Conservation and collaboration, and Yield and your future.

Landowners interested in this effort to improve soil health and wildlife habitat can contact their local soil conservation district at NDASCD.com. Enrollment begins Feb. 2.

The Outdoor Heritage Fund was created during the 2013 legislative session and receives a portion of the state’s oil and gas gross production tax. The Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board recommended approval of the program to the North Dakota Industrial Commission, which approved the program on Dec. 17.