Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Advisory Board

ALLEN, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Nobis Rehabilitation Partners recently opened their first inpatient rehab hospitals and they are in the process of developing and operating over 20 inpatient rehab hospitals in the next few years across the country, they have selected the company's Advisory Board members.

Daniel B. Walter has a professional background that includes over twenty-five years of strategic planning experience for health care providers. Walter is a nationally recognized leader in the field of post-acute care. Additionally, he brings extensive knowledge in the strategic, operational, and financial components of all sides of the healthcare continuum, acute and post-acute.

Walter publishes in health care journals, is active in several professional associations, and has been a featured speaker on multiple post-acute care topics, including emerging industry trends. He is the founder and Senior Principal of Walter Consulting.

Walter holds a Masters of Business Administration from Georgia State University and a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Nick Orzano brings a diverse portfolio of healthcare M&A, private equity, investment, and financial management experience to the advisory board. Orzano has executed over $700M of transactions, including over $400M in the healthcare industry.

Orzano is a Co-Founder and Co-President of Pipeline Hospital Holdings and also has oversight for private equity investment strategies, portfolio operations, and transaction structuring as the Principal of Stanton Road Capital, LLC, a private investment firm. Prior experience includes serving as the Director of Paladin Capital, LLC, a boutique investment bank in Los Angeles.

Orzano holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance & banking, real estate, economics, and a Master of Science from the University of Missouri.

David Scott brings over 40 years of retail management, business ownership, and acquisition experience to the advisory board. For 28 years, he held several positions in the retail propane gas industry, including co-founder, CEO, President, and Head of Acquisitions for the Independent Propane Company. Over ten years, Scott's start-up company grew to $75 million in revenue through 60 plus acquisitions across seven states before selling to Inergy L.P.

Since leaving the propane gas industry, Scott has acquired and operates several automotive maintenance and repair businesses in Central Oklahoma. These businesses currently realize annual revenues of $3.25 million.

Scott holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. He also served as President and member of the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Propane Gas Association.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.