Supreme Court turns down a pension reform case

The 2020 transfers and review dismissals, and today’s denial of review in Hipsher, show the Supreme Court is not in a hurry to address unanswered questions involving the Reform Act. One open issue is the continued validity of the “California Rule,” which generally requires that adverse effects on pension rights be offset by comparable positive effects.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.