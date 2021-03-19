TA Group Holdings Promotes Elizabeth Tuohy to CFO, NuWest Group
TAG Elevates Financial Mastermind of a Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in WA
Elizabeth is a true professional, and her experience with Arthur Andersen makes her a very valuable asset for NuWest Group. Promoting her to the CFO position at NuWest was an easy decision!”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TA Group Holdings announces with pleasure the promotion of Elizabeth Tuohy to CFO, NuWest Group Holdings.
— Casey Stenzel, TA Group Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth started her career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP in Seattle in 1991. After several years in the audit practice, Elizabeth took the Assistant Controller role for PhotoDisk, and then as Director of Financial Systems for Getty Images.
After her several-year stint to focus on momhood, a former Andersen colleague, Casey Stenzel, TA Group Holdings CFO, reached out to coax Elizabeth into joining TAG. In September 2013 she began “just to work 8 hours a week or so.” That didn't last long, as by January 2014, Elizabeth became the controller of one of TAG’s portfolio companies, CSG Services Corporation.
Later that year, another TAG company was in need of an experienced controller. Elizabeth agreed to take on NuWest Group Holdings, still on a part-time basis, for the next 3 years. When we sold our stake in CSG, Elizabeth became the full-time controller for NuWest, where she’s been an invaluable asset for one of the fastest-growing companies in Washington.
Elizabeth has overseen an astounding 6X growth in revenue at NuWest, as the primary financial gatekeeper and protector. Steve Haywood, CEO of NuWest Group, acknowledged her role in the health of the company: “Elizabeth has been an integral part of our success for the past eight years. Key to that success has been the financial discipline that we prioritize within the business, both internally and with our clients. Elizabeth has been a primary driver of that to the point that we would not be where we are today without her. Her partnership and leadership is invaluable to me and the rest of the executive team at NuWest Group.”
The past year NuWest saw exceptional growth from their Healthcare division, which played a pivotal role in staffing nurses around the country to combat Covid, while also supplying teams to manufacture the vaccine and vaccination teams. Mona Veiseh, CEO of NuWest Healthcare, heartily endorsed the promotion: “Elizabeth has been the financial mastermind behind the scenes allowing us to scale to this growth, and I could not be more enthused to link arms with her.”
“Elizabeth’s guidance as a Controller has been key to our financial success and I’m excited to continue to lean on her guidance and partnership as a CFO as we continue to grow the business,” added Shawn Cahill, President of NuWest Tech. The Technology and Engineering division was able to quickly adapt to the new business environment in 2020, and help clients keep moving forward. They also got creative, redeploying workers to create PPE and helping clients avoid layoffs.
Tuohy and her husband are the proud parents of two active kids. She enjoys trail running with friends and her dog Bo, skiing, boating and raising funds for Seattle Children's Hospital.
Stenzel who has known Tuohy nearly her entire career, summed up: “Elizabeth is a true professional, and her CPA and accounting experience with Arthur Andersen makes her a very valuable asset for NuWest Group. Elizabeth remains calm under pressure and delivers high quality work and analysis. Promoting Elizabeth to the CFO position at NuWest was an easy decision!”
About TA Group Holdings
TA Group is the largest veteran-owned holding company and private equity firm on the west coast. We partner with emerging business leaders and provide mentorship, shared operations and scalable process to them in order to grow them to the next level of success and profitability. tagroupholdings.com
About NuWest Group Holdings
Specialized talent and workforce solutions that catalyze your business and bring real impact through long-term partnerships that put you first. nuwestgroup.com
