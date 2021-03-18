IDC Features Female Artists Amongst Some Great New Music Releases While Launching Virtual Event Services in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- In business for over 16 years, INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE is a marketing, distribution, and virtual event production company based in San Francisco. IDC provides unique and valuable services that help independent labels and artists to strategize, market, and distribute their own releases. IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of retailers, publicists, radio promoters, social media experts, graphic designers, videographers and editors, and various other industry professionals that can be hired to work on any project.
IDC continues to execute successful campaigns for some great new projects in 2021, including reggae singer-songwriter ANNICIA BANKS who has seized the spotlight with the release of her debut UP FRONT EP through Raw Vue Music. UP FRONT EP was a featured listing on iTunes on both the main page and the reggae page the week of its release and debuted as the #7 Top iTunes Reggae Album!
Next, discover the singular voice of Ivorian singer-songwriter FELY TCHACO on her new album YITA (DEEP WATER), which was featured on the iTunes Worldwide Page the week of its release on International Women’s Day 2021. IDC organized a virtual press conference that united an assortment of national and international press outlets for a series of interviews with FELY TCHACO on International Women’s Day 2021, and YITA (DEEP WATER) has been receiving incredible international media coverage on the BBC, KQED, and elsewhere.
FEVERSEED is a New York rock quartet founded by singer/lyricist George Panagakos and bass player Chris Crosby that delivers a powerful and soulful debut with their new LET YOURSELF DOWN EP. In its first thirty days of release this highly regarded FEVERSEED debut has been receiving amazing press coverage and airplay from around the world and has gathered over 10,000 Spotify streams.
Following their acclaimed full-length album 20/20 (which had an unprecedented seven singles on the Roots Music Report radio charts at once and made it up to the #3 RMR Alt-Rock chart and #16 Rock chart!), Aussie-American rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT released a special new cover of the INXS single “AFTERGLOW” from their 20/20 LP recording sessions. Also coming soon, CIRCUS MIND will showcase their ’70s rock, funk, and jazz grooves on their upcoming album JOY MACHINE.
With their innovative IDC PROMO service, IDC provides a project manager that will strategize a customized and cost-effective campaign to yield tangible results for an agreed upon budget. The project manager guides the campaign from start to finish, organizes and facilitates communication with the IDC Marketing and Distribution Team, and ensures that all aspects of the campaign are executed according to the client's wishes using cutting edge project management software. IDC Promo campaigns can be targeted around music releases (single, EP, and full-length), as well as other products and general brand building.
The company also recently launched IDC VIRTUAL EVENTS (IDCVE), a new ultramodern service that professionally produces online virtual events, an asset that is now more important to the arts community than ever before. By focusing its deep resources and partnering with media production dynamo DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS, IDC offers two initial packages to record, edit, market, and broadcast online events such as live performances or virtual press conferences.
Clients may provide their own footage, or IDC can arrange a day long shoot which could provide all AV equipment including cameras, lights, sets, microphones, and more. This includes consultation on set design, shooting schedule, asset organization, and any additional details to ensure a smooth filming session. Current IDC VIRTUAL EVENTS produced with DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS in 2020 have included The Mid-Summer Fog Virtual Music Festival and the Ben Lang Modern Man EP Virtual Release Show. IDC also recently organized a virtual press conference that united an assortment of national and international press outlets for a series of interviews with FELY TCHACO on the day of the release of her new album.
About IDC
For over 16 years, Independent Distribution Collective (IDC) has been helping labels and artists to professionally market and distribute their music releases by creating and implementing cost-effective and successful strategies for each new project. IDC also represents other non-music related projects and brands.
For more information, please visit the recently redesigned official IDC website at: www.independentdistro.com
Or please call or email IDC at: (415) 292-7007 – newmusic@independentdistro.com
For Press and Interview inquiries please contact
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here