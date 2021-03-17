Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Washington’s March 31 studded tire removal deadline is almost here

Plan ahead to avoid fines, prevent road damage

OLYMPIA – With spring almost here drivers have just a few more weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day Wednesday, March 31. Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.

Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways. Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly.

WSDOT is not extending the studded tire deadline this year, but crews continue to monitor roads, passes, and forecasts and will work to quickly clear any late season snow or ice. Travelers are always advised to “know before you go” by checking road conditions before heading out and staying up-to-date on changes by using WSDOT’s social media and email alert tools or calling the 5-1-1 road conditions report.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.

More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online.

