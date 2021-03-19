ACS Solutions Accelerates Growth and Expands its Service Offerings for SAP® Solutions with ERP Logic Acquisition

We were impressed by ERP Logic’s ability to deliver powerful and fully integrated cloud-based enterprise solutions from SAP and look forward to bringing those capabilities to ACS Solutions’ clients.” — Rajiv Sardana, Chairman and CEO, ACS Solutions

ATLANTA, GA , USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American CyberSystems, Inc. (ACS Solutions), a leader in business transformation and digital strategy, today announced that it has acquired ERP Logic, a leading provider and pioneer of cloud-based solutions from SAP®. The acquisition closed on February 1, 2021.

“As ACS Solutions continues to extend its reach across the globe and expand its offerings to help clients transform their business, ERP Logic was a natural fit for us,” said Rajiv Sardana, ACS Solutions Chairman and CEO. “We were impressed by ERP Logic’s ability to deliver powerful and fully integrated cloud-based enterprise solutions from SAP and look forward to bringing those capabilities to ACS Solutions’ client base.”

“ACS Solutions’ vast range of technology expertise and digital transformation capabilities will enable ERP Logic to deliver greater value to its clients moving forward,” said Caldwell Velnambi, founder and CEO of ERP Logic. “Becoming part of a much larger entity like ACS Solutions will allow us to more quickly and efficiently scale,” added Caldwell. “We have built something truly great here at ERP Logic and are excited about what this next chapter means for our clients and our employees.”

ACS Solutions and ERP Logic have complementary service offerings and share a passion for helping clients solve complex business issues with the best technology solutions. “We are pleased to welcome ERP Logic and its talented team of professionals to ACS Solutions,” concluded Sardana.



About ACS Solutions

ACS Solutions solves complex business challenges with innovative technology solutions that are driven by technical skill, business acumen and passion. ACS Solutions is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Solutions has served Fortune 1000 companies globally for over 21 years. The company employs more than 21,000 employees and consultants worldwide and has offices and development centers across the US and abroad. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

About ERP Logic

ERP Logic is a global company specializing in cloud-based solutions from SAP. They provide software, implementation and application services. With over 200 employees, ERP Logic has offices in the US, Israel, India, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and Canada. Founded in the US in 2009, the company is now recognized in the marketplace as a top SAP partner for cloud solutions globally. ERP Logic has a global team of technical experts with a deep knowledge and innovative strategy to provide cost-effective, powerful and fully integrated cloud-based enterprise solutions from SAP. For more information, please visit www.erplogic.com.



