Wise Agent CRM Announces New Marketplace for Real Estate Agents
Wise Agent CRM has announced the release of its real estate technology Marketplace to provide members with a one-stop-shop to discover top tech.
The marketplace was designed for agents to easily find the top technologies that partner with Wise Agent to help their business thrive.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent CRM has announced the release of its real estate technology Marketplace to provide members with a one-stop-shop to discover new tools and the top tech in the industry.
Wise Agent’s Marketplace offers resources for real estate agents ranging from rental management software to email marketing technology to virtual home tour programs.
Real Estate Agents can connect with carefully vetted technology companies through the new marketplace. In addition, many of Wise Agent’s partners within the marketplace offer exclusive pricing, offers, and discounts only available to members of the CRM.
Wise Agent’s marketplace features each partner with their own “about” info, including an introductory paragraph and link to find more information and claim special offers with the click on a button.
To keep up with the latest real estate trends, the type of tools available from the marketplace range from automated marketing campaign builders to courses on best practices in social posting for the modern real estate agent. Wise Agent’s goal for the marketplace is to consistently add new partners and integrations that bring value to their members.
Many of the companies featured on the marketplace already have direct integrations with Wise Agent, rather than relying on third-party apps to integrate. Wise Agent CRM has a long history of deep, native integrations with other real estate technology companies. Tech companies featured on the marketplace, such as BombBomb and Cole Information, have an additional indicator of being natively integrated partners.
Wise Agent’s marketplace can be accessed exclusively by members through the CRM from the Tools section of the toolbar upon login.
About Wise Agent:
Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, giving real estate professionals the opportunity to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and take on more business.
Wise Agent's Real Estate Technology Marketplace